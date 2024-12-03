Protests in Assam Demand Action Against Hindu Atrocities in Bangladesh

Hindu organizations took to the streets of Assam on Tuesday, staging widespread protests against escalating atrocities on Hindus in neighboring Bangladesh. In Biswanath district, the Lok Jagaran Manch organized a significant rally, drawing a large crowd that chanted slogans condemning the Bangladeshi administration and demanded an immediate halt to the violence against Hindus.

Protesters called for the safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh. Sattar Singh Powar, a leader from Lok Jagaran Manch, announced plans to send a memorandum to India's President and Prime Minister, urging their intervention to ensure the protection of Hindus. Similar demonstrations occurred in Dhubri district, where activists gathered at Raja Prabhat Chandra Baruah ground demanding an end to the ongoing communal violence.

In Hojai, protests urged the Indian government to take immediate action. Amid these developments, India's visa restrictions have been tightened following reports of violence against religious minorities. A spokesperson from ISKCON Kolkata stated over 60 monks were denied entry into India from Bangladesh. ISKCON Vice President Radharaman pressed Bangladesh to safeguard Chinmoy Krishna Das's advocate post the recent attack on his predecessors.

As tensions rise, Chinmoy Krishna Das remains in custody on sedition charges, with his legal proceedings in Bangladesh seeing further delays. The Chattogram court postponed his bail hearing to January 2, 2025, citing the absence of his lawyer, as reported by The Daily Star Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)