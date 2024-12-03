Left Menu

Protests in Assam Demand Action Against Hindu Atrocities in Bangladesh

Hindu organizations across Assam staged protests demanding an end to minority atrocities in Bangladesh. Lok Jagaran Manch led rallies invoking Indian governmental intervention. Amid escalating violence, India tightened visa restrictions, highlighting strained relations. ISKCON's call for increased security follows the severe attack on a monk's advocate. Legal proceedings for Chinmoy Krishna Das continue, with bail hearing postponed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:31 IST
Protests in Assam Demand Action Against Hindu Atrocities in Bangladesh
Hindu organisations in Assam stage protest on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hindu organizations took to the streets of Assam on Tuesday, staging widespread protests against escalating atrocities on Hindus in neighboring Bangladesh. In Biswanath district, the Lok Jagaran Manch organized a significant rally, drawing a large crowd that chanted slogans condemning the Bangladeshi administration and demanded an immediate halt to the violence against Hindus.

Protesters called for the safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh. Sattar Singh Powar, a leader from Lok Jagaran Manch, announced plans to send a memorandum to India's President and Prime Minister, urging their intervention to ensure the protection of Hindus. Similar demonstrations occurred in Dhubri district, where activists gathered at Raja Prabhat Chandra Baruah ground demanding an end to the ongoing communal violence.

In Hojai, protests urged the Indian government to take immediate action. Amid these developments, India's visa restrictions have been tightened following reports of violence against religious minorities. A spokesperson from ISKCON Kolkata stated over 60 monks were denied entry into India from Bangladesh. ISKCON Vice President Radharaman pressed Bangladesh to safeguard Chinmoy Krishna Das's advocate post the recent attack on his predecessors.

As tensions rise, Chinmoy Krishna Das remains in custody on sedition charges, with his legal proceedings in Bangladesh seeing further delays. The Chattogram court postponed his bail hearing to January 2, 2025, citing the absence of his lawyer, as reported by The Daily Star Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024