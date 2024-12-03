Left Menu

Formula One's Growing Appeal: Women & Middle East Drive Surge

Formula One has seen a significant increase in popularity in the Middle East, especially among young female fans. The Gulf region holds more races than the U.S., with Saudi Arabia experiencing notable growth. This surge is linked to the influence of the Netflix series 'Drive to Survive'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:24 IST
Formula One's Growing Appeal: Women & Middle East Drive Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Formula One is witnessing a significant surge in popularity across the Middle East, especially among young female fans, according to a Nielsen Sports report released Tuesday.

Currently, the Gulf region hosts four races, more than the United States, culminating at Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina. Female interest in Saudi Arabia rose 11% compared to last year, outpacing the 10% increase among men, particularly in the 50-69 age bracket.

Nielsen's survey of 46,000 individuals in 37 markets identified the Netflix docu-series 'Drive to Survive' as a major factor in converting viewers into fans, with a noteworthy rise in female viewership and young audiences aged 16-24.

Nielsen highlights Formula One's growing global fan base, topping 750 million, and the sport now enjoys the highest annual series popularity. Global interest climbed by 5.7% since 2021, boosting the average team sponsorship cost by 56% from pre-pandemic times.

The diversification in sponsorship—from crypto to luxury brands—underscores Formula One's adaptability in attracting new audiences and investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024