Formula One's Growing Appeal: Women & Middle East Drive Surge
Formula One has seen a significant increase in popularity in the Middle East, especially among young female fans. The Gulf region holds more races than the U.S., with Saudi Arabia experiencing notable growth. This surge is linked to the influence of the Netflix series 'Drive to Survive'.
Formula One is witnessing a significant surge in popularity across the Middle East, especially among young female fans, according to a Nielsen Sports report released Tuesday.
Currently, the Gulf region hosts four races, more than the United States, culminating at Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina. Female interest in Saudi Arabia rose 11% compared to last year, outpacing the 10% increase among men, particularly in the 50-69 age bracket.
Nielsen's survey of 46,000 individuals in 37 markets identified the Netflix docu-series 'Drive to Survive' as a major factor in converting viewers into fans, with a noteworthy rise in female viewership and young audiences aged 16-24.
Nielsen highlights Formula One's growing global fan base, topping 750 million, and the sport now enjoys the highest annual series popularity. Global interest climbed by 5.7% since 2021, boosting the average team sponsorship cost by 56% from pre-pandemic times.
The diversification in sponsorship—from crypto to luxury brands—underscores Formula One's adaptability in attracting new audiences and investment.
