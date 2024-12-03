Formula One's Growing Appeal: Women & Middle East Drive Surge

Formula One is witnessing a significant surge in popularity across the Middle East, especially among young female fans, according to a Nielsen Sports report released Tuesday.

Currently, the Gulf region hosts four races, more than the United States, culminating at Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina. Female interest in Saudi Arabia rose 11% compared to last year, outpacing the 10% increase among men, particularly in the 50-69 age bracket.

Nielsen's survey of 46,000 individuals in 37 markets identified the Netflix docu-series 'Drive to Survive' as a major factor in converting viewers into fans, with a noteworthy rise in female viewership and young audiences aged 16-24.

Nielsen highlights Formula One's growing global fan base, topping 750 million, and the sport now enjoys the highest annual series popularity. Global interest climbed by 5.7% since 2021, boosting the average team sponsorship cost by 56% from pre-pandemic times.

The diversification in sponsorship—from crypto to luxury brands—underscores Formula One's adaptability in attracting new audiences and investment.

