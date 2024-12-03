Suraksha Diagnostic's IPO Achieves Full Subscription Success

Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) achieved full subscription on the final day of its share sale, marking a significant success for the Kolkata-based diagnostic company.

The Rs 846-crore IPO received bids for an impressive 1.70 crore shares against the 1.34 crore shares available, according to data from the NSE, with a subscription rate of 1.27 times.

Despite the offering being an entirely offer for sale (OFS) and no fresh funds raised for the company itself, investor interest remained robust, particularly from Qualified Institutional Buyers, which saw a 1.74 times subscription rate.

