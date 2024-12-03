Left Menu

Suraksha Diagnostic's IPO Achieves Full Subscription Success

Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd's Initial Public Offering (IPO) gained full subscription on its closing day. The IPO, valued at Rs 846 crore, was subscribed 1.27 times, with strong interest from institutional and non-institutional investors. The offering is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS), benefiting selling shareholders exclusively.

Updated: 03-12-2024 18:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) achieved full subscription on the final day of its share sale, marking a significant success for the Kolkata-based diagnostic company.

The Rs 846-crore IPO received bids for an impressive 1.70 crore shares against the 1.34 crore shares available, according to data from the NSE, with a subscription rate of 1.27 times.

Despite the offering being an entirely offer for sale (OFS) and no fresh funds raised for the company itself, investor interest remained robust, particularly from Qualified Institutional Buyers, which saw a 1.74 times subscription rate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

