Global Stock Market Surge: Tech's Triumph Amid Economic Turbulence

On Tuesday, European and Asian stocks experienced a rally, driven by tech companies pushing Wall Street to record heights. Europe's Stoxx 600 index rose 0.42% and Britain's FTSE 100 advanced 0.79%, while Japan's tech-heavy Nikkei jumped 1.91%.

The dollar maintained its steadiness after a previous surge, benefiting from France's political instability and potential U.S. tariffs. Meanwhile, oil prices climbed as traders anticipated this week's OPEC+ meeting, expected to announce extended output cuts.

Gold prices remained stable, resisting recent highs, while Fed rate cut expectations grew as U.S. macroeconomic factors, including manufacturing data, influenced market decisions. Fluctuating Treasury yields and JOLTS job data also shaped investor sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)