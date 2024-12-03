Delhi High Court's Justice Manmohan Elevated to Supreme Court

The Central Government has announced the appointment of Justice Manmohan, Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India. The appointment, made through the Ministry of Law and Justice, was confirmed by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in a post on social media platform X. He stated, "In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President, after consulting the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Justice Manmohan as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India."

Last week, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended the elevation of Justice Manmohan to the apex court. The decision involved Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, Hrishikesh Roy, and Abhay S Oka. The Collegium highlighted that currently, only one Judge from the Delhi High Court serves on the Supreme Court Bench, reinforcing their unanimous recommendation.

Born on December 17, 1962, in Delhi, Justice Manmohan completed his education at prominent institutions including Hindu College and the Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi. After enrolling as an advocate in 1987, he specialized in civil, criminal, constitutional, and other key areas. Recognized as a senior advocate by the Delhi High Court in 2003, he became an additional judge in 2008 and a permanent judge by 2009.

(With inputs from agencies.)