Left Menu

Delhi High Court's Justice Manmohan Elevated to Supreme Court

Justice Manmohan, Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, has been appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India. The Supreme Court Collegium recommended his elevation, acknowledging the current representation in the Supreme Court. His legal career spans various high-profile cases in both Delhi and Supreme Courts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 18:53 IST
Delhi High Court's Justice Manmohan Elevated to Supreme Court
Justice Manmohan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Government has announced the appointment of Justice Manmohan, Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India. The appointment, made through the Ministry of Law and Justice, was confirmed by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in a post on social media platform X. He stated, "In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President, after consulting the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Justice Manmohan as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India."

Last week, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended the elevation of Justice Manmohan to the apex court. The decision involved Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, Hrishikesh Roy, and Abhay S Oka. The Collegium highlighted that currently, only one Judge from the Delhi High Court serves on the Supreme Court Bench, reinforcing their unanimous recommendation.

Born on December 17, 1962, in Delhi, Justice Manmohan completed his education at prominent institutions including Hindu College and the Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi. After enrolling as an advocate in 1987, he specialized in civil, criminal, constitutional, and other key areas. Recognized as a senior advocate by the Delhi High Court in 2003, he became an additional judge in 2008 and a permanent judge by 2009.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024