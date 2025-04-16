Left Menu

Justice Gavai: Poised to Become 52nd Chief Justice of India

The Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, has recommended Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai as his successor. Gavai, the Supreme Court's senior-most judge, will assume office on May 14, 2025, succeeding CJI Khanna. His six-month tenure concludes with his retirement in November. President Murmu will administer the oath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:55 IST
Justice Gavai: Poised to Become 52nd Chief Justice of India
Justice BR Gavai (Photo Source: Supreme Court of India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant judicial development, Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna has endorsed Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai as his successor, initiating the appointment process with the law ministry. Justice Gavai, known for his extensive experience, is set to become the 52nd Chief Justice of India on May 14, 2025, filling the pivotal role as CJI Khanna retires on May 13.

Justice Gavai's legal journey began in Amravati, born November 24, 1960. Starting his career in 1985, Gavai initially worked under the tutelage of the late Bar Raja S Bhonsale. He independently practiced at the Bombay High Court from 1987 to 1990, later focusing on the Nagpur Bench. His expertise in Constitutional and Administrative Law is well-regarded.

The seasoned judge became part of the Supreme Court in May 2019, after serving as a permanent judge at the Bombay High Court since 2005. Besides his renowned legal standing, Gavai's six-month stint as Chief Justice will conclude upon his retirement on November 23, 2025, with President Droupadi Murmu presiding over his oath ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025