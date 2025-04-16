Justice Gavai: Poised to Become 52nd Chief Justice of India

In a significant judicial development, Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna has endorsed Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai as his successor, initiating the appointment process with the law ministry. Justice Gavai, known for his extensive experience, is set to become the 52nd Chief Justice of India on May 14, 2025, filling the pivotal role as CJI Khanna retires on May 13.

Justice Gavai's legal journey began in Amravati, born November 24, 1960. Starting his career in 1985, Gavai initially worked under the tutelage of the late Bar Raja S Bhonsale. He independently practiced at the Bombay High Court from 1987 to 1990, later focusing on the Nagpur Bench. His expertise in Constitutional and Administrative Law is well-regarded.

The seasoned judge became part of the Supreme Court in May 2019, after serving as a permanent judge at the Bombay High Court since 2005. Besides his renowned legal standing, Gavai's six-month stint as Chief Justice will conclude upon his retirement on November 23, 2025, with President Droupadi Murmu presiding over his oath ceremony.

