India and Moldova Forge Agri-Allied Ties

India and Moldova are exploring new grounds for collaboration in agriculture, aiming to strengthen their bilateral relations. The potential partnership was discussed during a meeting on Tuesday between Ana Taban, Moldova's Ambassador to India, and Devesh Chaturvedi, India's Agriculture Secretary.

During the meeting, Secretary Chaturvedi underscored India's priorities in agriculture, such as self-sufficiency in oilseeds and pulses, crop diversification, and the Digital Agriculture Mission. Meanwhile, Ambassador Taban outlined Moldova's agricultural landscape, including its challenges and free trade agreements.

The discussion also focused on setting up a Joint Working Group through a Memorandum of Understanding, which promises knowledge sharing, technology transfer, and farm equipment trade between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)