Left Menu

India and Moldova Forge Agri-Allied Ties

India and Moldova discussed potential collaboration in agriculture to enhance bilateral ties. Ambassador Ana Taban met with Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, highlighting India's agricultural priorities and Moldova's trade opportunities and challenges. Both nations emphasized knowledge sharing, technology transfer, and research development as collaboration areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:07 IST
India and Moldova Forge Agri-Allied Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Moldova are exploring new grounds for collaboration in agriculture, aiming to strengthen their bilateral relations. The potential partnership was discussed during a meeting on Tuesday between Ana Taban, Moldova's Ambassador to India, and Devesh Chaturvedi, India's Agriculture Secretary.

During the meeting, Secretary Chaturvedi underscored India's priorities in agriculture, such as self-sufficiency in oilseeds and pulses, crop diversification, and the Digital Agriculture Mission. Meanwhile, Ambassador Taban outlined Moldova's agricultural landscape, including its challenges and free trade agreements.

The discussion also focused on setting up a Joint Working Group through a Memorandum of Understanding, which promises knowledge sharing, technology transfer, and farm equipment trade between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024