Telangana DCA Cracks Down on Unlicensed Medical Practice in Uppal

The Drug Control Administration of Telangana conducted a raid on quack doctor Banothu Srinu at Anjali Clinic for illegal medical practice. Authorities seized various medicines stocked without a valid licence, highlighting serious public health risks and the need for stringent legal actions against offenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:10 IST
DCA officials with quack Banothu Srinu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Drug Control Administration (DCA) of Telangana has taken decisive action against unqualified medical practice, raiding a local clinic run by quack doctor Banothu Srinu. The crackdown occurred on Monday at Anjali Clinic, located in Beerappagadda, Uppal Khalsa Village, Medchal-Malkajgiri District.

Director General VB Kamalasan Reddy revealed that the raid uncovered 17 types of medicines, including antibiotics, steroids, and analgesics, all stocked illegally without a valid drug licence. The confiscated drugs, worth Rs 20,500, included potent antibiotics such as Ceftriaxone and Amoxycillin, raising concerns over potential public health threats like antimicrobial resistance.

Reddy also noted the presence of steroids, such as Dexamethasone, warning of the severe health issues linked to their misuse, including immune suppression and cardiovascular problems. The raid, led by Drugs Inspectors Dr B Lakshmi Narayana and P Ambedkar, resulted in samples being taken for further analysis and impending legal actions.

Latest News

