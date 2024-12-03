Telangana DCA Cracks Down on Unlicensed Medical Practice in Uppal

The Drug Control Administration (DCA) of Telangana has taken decisive action against unqualified medical practice, raiding a local clinic run by quack doctor Banothu Srinu. The crackdown occurred on Monday at Anjali Clinic, located in Beerappagadda, Uppal Khalsa Village, Medchal-Malkajgiri District.

Director General VB Kamalasan Reddy revealed that the raid uncovered 17 types of medicines, including antibiotics, steroids, and analgesics, all stocked illegally without a valid drug licence. The confiscated drugs, worth Rs 20,500, included potent antibiotics such as Ceftriaxone and Amoxycillin, raising concerns over potential public health threats like antimicrobial resistance.

Reddy also noted the presence of steroids, such as Dexamethasone, warning of the severe health issues linked to their misuse, including immune suppression and cardiovascular problems. The raid, led by Drugs Inspectors Dr B Lakshmi Narayana and P Ambedkar, resulted in samples being taken for further analysis and impending legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)