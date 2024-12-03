Left Menu

Jharkhand Cabinet Expansion: Preparations Almost Complete Ahead of December 5 Oath Taking

The Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government is poised for a cabinet expansion on December 5. Former Congress state chief Rajesh Thakur assured that preparations are nearly complete, with state and central leaders involved in decision-making. Key party figures stress unity in the coalition amidst the cabinet berth discussions.

Congress leader and party's former Jharkhand Chief Rajesh Thakur (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

As Jharkhand braces for a pivotal cabinet expansion, former Congress state chief Rajesh Thakur confirmed that preparations are in their final stages ahead of the December 5 ceremony. Thakur revealed that the alliance is ready, and the entire cabinet will be sworn in, with full backing from central leadership.

In anticipation of the reshuffle, state Congress President Keshav Mahto Kamlesh assured the public of imminent developments. He stressed that cabinet assignments are forthcoming, and citizens will soon receive comprehensive updates on the resolutions taken.

Harmonizing party relations, Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir emphasized cooperative discussions with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha regarding cabinet berths. He dismissed concerns of discord within the alliance, noting prior doubts about seat distribution have been effectively resolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

