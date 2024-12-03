Global Harmony Echoed at 19th Tipitaka Chanting in Bodh Gaya

The annual 19th International Tipitaka Chanting Ceremony launched in Bodh Gaya on December 2, 2024, drawing a record attendance of about 10,000 participants from around the world. Organized by the Light of Buddha Dhamma Foundation International India (LBDFI), it featured distinguished guests including the USA Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, and key diplomatic representatives from Thailand, Cambodia, and Laos.

Ambassador Garcetti, reflecting on his deep connection with India, described the Tipitaka as a vessel of communal wisdom. He urged unity amidst global divisions, asserting that true power lies in sharing and giving. Garcetti expressed hope for worldwide peace, anchored in Buddha's ancient teachings.

LBDFI Executive Director Wangmo Dixey underscored the gathering's importance, highlighting the quest for peace in a tumultuous world. Emphasizing the Buddha's timeless messages, she called for shared responsibility to foster understanding and compassion, reminding attendees of India's legacy as a bastion of spiritual wisdom.

The ceremony, uniting monks, scholars, and devotees, aimed to spread enlightenment globally. Cambodian Chief Organiser and President of the Cambodian Buddhist Monk Society expressed aspirations for unity among Buddha's followers. Abhijit Halder of the International Buddhist Confederation celebrated the mass chanting tradition, acknowledging Indian governmental support in revitalizing Pali and Buddha's legacy.

Echoing historical precedents, the gathering was recognized as a civilisational bridge. The potential for future ministry involvement was hinted at by Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Shekhawat. This sacred event underscores the transformative power of Buddha's words to inspire peace across communities and nations.

