CM Siddaramaiah's Lesson on the Constitution: Inspiring Future Generations

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stepped into the role of an educator at his residence, Krishna, in a unique initiative aimed at engaging over 50 students from across Karnataka in a deep dive into the Constitution, as per an official press release. This event, part of the broader Constitution Reading Campaign, witnessed lively discussions, the awarding of prizes to essay competition winners, and thoughtful reflections on the core values enshrined in India's constitutional framework, according to the statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

In his discourse, CM Siddaramaiah echoed the words of BR Ambedkar, highlighting that the effectiveness of the Constitution rests on the shoulders of those who faithfully implement its tenets. He invoked Kuvempu's ideal of a harmonious India, urging the embrace of secularism and social justice, principles bolstered by the Supreme Court's interpretation of Indian pluralism. Criticizing the enduring caste system, Siddaramaiah described it as a relic of inequality that deprived marginalized communities of education. Sharing his own life's journey, he underscored the revolutionary power of education, encouraging citizens to grasp the objectives and rights outlined in the Constitution.

Further, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lauded the ancient reformer Basavanna for his historical rejection of caste divisions, lamenting the persistence of such societal fractures. He affirmed that India's Constitution foresees no division along caste or religious lines, underscoring the nation's diverse yet unified essence. This educational initiative aims to galvanize the populace to adopt constitutional ideals, fostering a society marked by equality, justice, and mutual respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)