Gadkari Criticizes Congress Secularism
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari criticized the Congress party's interpretation of secularism, blaming it for ongoing Hindu-Muslim societal issues. He argued that Congress's vote bank politics has misrepresented the term, fostering division rather than unity. Gadkari called for a historical reflection to prevent repeating past mistakes.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has challenged the Congress party's secularism narrative, holding it accountable for persisting Hindu-Muslim societal challenges. Speaking at a book launch event, Gadkari contended that Congress's interpretation of 'secular' differs from its true meaning of 'justice to all and appeasement of none.'
The senior BJP leader argued that the Congress's 'secularvaad' has created divisions within the country, lingering since India's independence. He accused the opposition party of engaging in vote bank politics by redefining secularism as 'dharmanirpeksh,' rather than adhering to its genuine interpretation.
Highlighting India's cultural ethos, Gadkari called for a historical reflection to avoid repeating past mistakes. He emphasized that India's secular identity stems from its Bharatiya, Hindu, and Sanatan 'sanskriti,' championing inclusive and compassionate values rather than authoritarian or expansionist traits.
