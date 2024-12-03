Lt Governor Reviews Home Department's Transformation

In a significant move to bolster security measures, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha conducted a high-level meeting at Raj Bhawan on Tuesday. The review aimed at assessing the performance of the Home Department, highlighting the need for modernizing the police force and its allied organizations to address security challenges effectively, as per the LG's office.

The Lieutenant Governor underscored the importance of timely completion of projects under the Security Related Expenditure and the Prime Minister's Development Package. Key officials, including Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and Principal Secretary Chandraker Bharti, participated in the meeting to discuss infrastructure projects, manpower deployment, and other critical issues impacting the Home Department.

The comprehensive briefing covered various facets like security-related expenditure, effective prison management, and human resource development. The discussion extended to the activities of sub-departments such as the J&K Police, prisons, fire and emergency services, and the State Disaster Response Force, underscoring the need for cohesive strategies to enhance internal security and the criminal justice system.

(With inputs from agencies.)