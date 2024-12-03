Left Menu

Lt Governor Reviews Home Department's Transformation

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led a high-level meeting focusing on modernizing the police force and improving security measures. The discussion emphasized timely project completion under key development schemes, with inputs from top officials regarding key Home Department operations and internal security improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:17 IST
Lt Governor Reviews Home Department's Transformation
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during a meeting.(Pic/. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster security measures, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha conducted a high-level meeting at Raj Bhawan on Tuesday. The review aimed at assessing the performance of the Home Department, highlighting the need for modernizing the police force and its allied organizations to address security challenges effectively, as per the LG's office.

The Lieutenant Governor underscored the importance of timely completion of projects under the Security Related Expenditure and the Prime Minister's Development Package. Key officials, including Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and Principal Secretary Chandraker Bharti, participated in the meeting to discuss infrastructure projects, manpower deployment, and other critical issues impacting the Home Department.

The comprehensive briefing covered various facets like security-related expenditure, effective prison management, and human resource development. The discussion extended to the activities of sub-departments such as the J&K Police, prisons, fire and emergency services, and the State Disaster Response Force, underscoring the need for cohesive strategies to enhance internal security and the criminal justice system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024