Left Menu

Saudi Arabia's Solar Power Surge: Strategic Partnerships Advance Green Initiatives

TotalEnergies and EDF Renewables will construct solar parks in Saudi Arabia, enhancing the kingdom's renewable capacity as part of deals unveiled during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit. Saudi Arabia targets 130 GW of renewable energy by 2030, aiming to spearhead Middle East green energy growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:18 IST
Saudi Arabia's Solar Power Surge: Strategic Partnerships Advance Green Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move towards green energy, TotalEnergies and EDF Renewables have signed agreements to construct solar parks in Saudi Arabia. These deals, announced during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Riyadh, aim to boost the kingdom's renewable energy capacity.

Saudi Arabia plans to increase its renewable energy output to 130 GW by 2030, from its current level of less than 5 GW. The country is poised to drive a third of the renewable growth in the Middle East and North Africa over the next five years, according to the International Energy Agency.

The projects involved include a 0.3 GW solar park by TotalEnergies and two additional parks by EDF Renewables, totaling 1.4 GW. These initiatives reflect Saudi Arabia's efforts to be at the forefront of the region's energy transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024