Saudi Arabia's Solar Power Surge: Strategic Partnerships Advance Green Initiatives

In a significant move towards green energy, TotalEnergies and EDF Renewables have signed agreements to construct solar parks in Saudi Arabia. These deals, announced during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Riyadh, aim to boost the kingdom's renewable energy capacity.

Saudi Arabia plans to increase its renewable energy output to 130 GW by 2030, from its current level of less than 5 GW. The country is poised to drive a third of the renewable growth in the Middle East and North Africa over the next five years, according to the International Energy Agency.

The projects involved include a 0.3 GW solar park by TotalEnergies and two additional parks by EDF Renewables, totaling 1.4 GW. These initiatives reflect Saudi Arabia's efforts to be at the forefront of the region's energy transformation.

