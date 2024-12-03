Carlyle Group Divests Stake in Indegene and Medi Assist

Carlyle Group, a global investment firm, reduced its stake in the healthcare technology company Indegene by 4.3%, selling shares valued at Rs 636 crore through an open market transaction.

Data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) reveals that CA Dawn Investments, affiliated with US-based Carlyle, offloaded 1,02,63,785 shares at an average price of Rs 619.82 each. This transaction decreased Carlyle's holding to 10.22% from 14.52%.

Meanwhile, Capital Group trimmed its position in Medi Assist Healthcare Services by 2.24% through the NSE and BSE markets, garnering nearly Rs 93 crore. Post-sale, Capital Group's holding in Medi Assist fell to 0.7% from 2.93%. Share prices for both Indegene and Medi Assist exhibited varied responses in market performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)