Crisis in Cotton: Farmers in Distress Despite Institutional Support
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized that Indian farmers are suffering despite the presence of institutions like ICAR. At a CIRCOT event, he and Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted the need for increased farmer incomes, improved cotton processing technology, and a strategic roadmap by 2047 for agrarian prosperity.
Amid a backdrop of growing farmer distress, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has voiced concern over the struggles of Indian farmers despite the existence of premier agricultural institutions like ICAR.
Speaking at CIRCOT's centenary celebrations, Dhankhar highlighted the irony that farmers continue to agitate despite these institutes, emphasizing the urgency of addressing their plight for national prosperity.
He stressed the importance of dialogue and value addition for farmers, while Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called for affordable quality cotton seeds and a strategic roadmap for cotton technology advancement by 2047.
(With inputs from agencies.)
