Crisis in Cotton: Farmers in Distress Despite Institutional Support

Amid a backdrop of growing farmer distress, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has voiced concern over the struggles of Indian farmers despite the existence of premier agricultural institutions like ICAR.

Speaking at CIRCOT's centenary celebrations, Dhankhar highlighted the irony that farmers continue to agitate despite these institutes, emphasizing the urgency of addressing their plight for national prosperity.

He stressed the importance of dialogue and value addition for farmers, while Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called for affordable quality cotton seeds and a strategic roadmap for cotton technology advancement by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)