Left Menu

Crisis in Cotton: Farmers in Distress Despite Institutional Support

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized that Indian farmers are suffering despite the presence of institutions like ICAR. At a CIRCOT event, he and Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted the need for increased farmer incomes, improved cotton processing technology, and a strategic roadmap by 2047 for agrarian prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 22:02 IST
Crisis in Cotton: Farmers in Distress Despite Institutional Support
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a backdrop of growing farmer distress, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has voiced concern over the struggles of Indian farmers despite the existence of premier agricultural institutions like ICAR.

Speaking at CIRCOT's centenary celebrations, Dhankhar highlighted the irony that farmers continue to agitate despite these institutes, emphasizing the urgency of addressing their plight for national prosperity.

He stressed the importance of dialogue and value addition for farmers, while Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called for affordable quality cotton seeds and a strategic roadmap for cotton technology advancement by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024