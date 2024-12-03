Sitharaman's Pre-Budget Talks: Shaping India's Fiscal Future

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to kick off the pre-Budget consultations this Friday, engaging with a variety of stakeholders to gather insights for the upcoming Union Budget 2025-26. The meetings aim to address economic challenges amid a seven-quarter low GDP growth rate of 5.4% recorded recently.

On December 6, Sitharaman will meet with prominent economists to seek their expertise, followed by discussions with farmer associations and MSME sector representatives on December 7. The interactions will aid in crafting policies towards achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

The consultation series will conclude on December 30, including meetings with industry leaders and social sector stakeholders. These sessions are crucial for planning a strategic budget, projected to be presented in Parliament on February 1, marking Sitharaman's eighth consecutive budget presentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)