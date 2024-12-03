Left Menu

Sitharaman's Pre-Budget Talks: Shaping India's Fiscal Future

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will engage in pre-Budget discussions with diverse stakeholders, including economists, farmers, and industry representatives. These consultations aim to shape the Union Budget 2025-26, focusing on India's economic growth. The meetings will conclude by December 30, guiding policy directions for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 22:14 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to kick off the pre-Budget consultations this Friday, engaging with a variety of stakeholders to gather insights for the upcoming Union Budget 2025-26. The meetings aim to address economic challenges amid a seven-quarter low GDP growth rate of 5.4% recorded recently.

On December 6, Sitharaman will meet with prominent economists to seek their expertise, followed by discussions with farmer associations and MSME sector representatives on December 7. The interactions will aid in crafting policies towards achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

The consultation series will conclude on December 30, including meetings with industry leaders and social sector stakeholders. These sessions are crucial for planning a strategic budget, projected to be presented in Parliament on February 1, marking Sitharaman's eighth consecutive budget presentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

