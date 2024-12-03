Himachal Pradesh Masters Games: CM Sukhu Invited as Chief Guest
A delegation from the Himachal Pradesh State Masters Games Association invited Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to be the Chief Guest at the upcoming State Masters Games. The games will be held in Bilaspur from December 13-15. CM Sukhu emphasized the state's commitment to promoting sports and developing infrastructure.
A delegation from the Himachal Pradesh State Masters Games Association, under the leadership of President Vinod Kumar, paid a visit to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday, extending an invitation for him to act as the Chief Guest at the State Masters Games event scheduled to take place in Bilaspur from December 13 to 15.
Chief Minister Sukhu reaffirmed the current state administration's dedication to promoting sports within Himachal Pradesh. He highlighted ongoing initiatives to create world-class infrastructure aimed at supporting athletes. Sukhu underscored the vital role sports play in maintaining youth fitness, as well as fostering leadership, discipline, and camaraderie.
During the meeting, the delegation honored CM Sukhu with traditional Himachali attire, including a cap and shawl. Attendees included Vice President Ajay Kanwar Shardiya, General Secretary Tejsvi Sharma, and office bearers Ravinder Sharma and Manoj Bakshi.
