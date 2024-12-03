Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Masters Games: CM Sukhu Invited as Chief Guest

A delegation from the Himachal Pradesh State Masters Games Association invited Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to be the Chief Guest at the upcoming State Masters Games. The games will be held in Bilaspur from December 13-15. CM Sukhu emphasized the state's commitment to promoting sports and developing infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 22:16 IST
Himachal Pradesh Masters Games: CM Sukhu Invited as Chief Guest
Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Pic/Himachal CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation from the Himachal Pradesh State Masters Games Association, under the leadership of President Vinod Kumar, paid a visit to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday, extending an invitation for him to act as the Chief Guest at the State Masters Games event scheduled to take place in Bilaspur from December 13 to 15.

Chief Minister Sukhu reaffirmed the current state administration's dedication to promoting sports within Himachal Pradesh. He highlighted ongoing initiatives to create world-class infrastructure aimed at supporting athletes. Sukhu underscored the vital role sports play in maintaining youth fitness, as well as fostering leadership, discipline, and camaraderie.

During the meeting, the delegation honored CM Sukhu with traditional Himachali attire, including a cap and shawl. Attendees included Vice President Ajay Kanwar Shardiya, General Secretary Tejsvi Sharma, and office bearers Ravinder Sharma and Manoj Bakshi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024