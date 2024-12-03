Assam Accelerates Investment Agenda: Sarma Engages Delhi Heavyweights

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma convened with Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, at Parliament House on Tuesday to deliberate on the upcoming Advantage Assam Business Summit. This crucial event aims to tap into the state's investment potential, with Sarma seeking Goyal's backing to draw in investors and stakeholders.

Following their meeting, Sarma took to social media platform X, expressing gratitude towards the Union Minister's involvement. He highlighted the significance of the summit, scheduled for 2025, labeling it as a showcase of Assam's investment allure, stressing the need for the commerce ministry's support in inviting key investors.

The Assam Cabinet has sanctioned the Assam Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025, set for February 24-25. Sarma also extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has consented to attend the summit and a Mega Jhumur performance as chief guest, reinforcing the event's significance.

