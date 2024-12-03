Karnataka HC Quashes FIR Against Ex-BJP Chief Nalin Kateel Amid Extortion Allegations

The Karnataka High Court has quashed the FIR against former state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who faced allegations of extortion linked to electoral bonds. The legal relief comes after Kateel, a co-accused in the case, filed a petition contesting the charges.

The FIR originally included Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others based on a special court directive about election bond irregularities. However, since no petition was filed regarding Sitharaman, the FIR against her stands.

Charges under Sections 384, 120B, and 34 of IPC named several BJP officials, including BY Vijayendra, for allegedly extorting Rs 8,000 crore. Accusations arose from a complaint involving claims of unlawful financial benefits. The Supreme Court in February revoked the electoral bonds scheme, citing constitutional grounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)