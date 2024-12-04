Congress MP Demands Action on Urban Agricultural Loan Refusals

In a notable session of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Congress MP Vijay Vasanth spotlighted an alarming issue that threatens the livelihood of urban farmers. Vasanth gave an adjournment motion notice to discuss the refusal by numerous banks to grant agricultural loans to clients residing in urban areas.

He expressed that this practice is unfair, emphasizing that agriculture is not confined to rural regions alone. Many farmers within metro cities depend on agricultural loans to sustain their livelihoods and contribute significantly to the nation's food security. Vasanth called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urge banks to extend agricultural loans to all eligible urban clients without bias.

Drawing attention to the necessity of equitable financial support for farmers across all locations, Vasanth pressed the government to address the unfair denial of loans to urban farmers. The ongoing winter session of Parliament, which started on November 25 and ends on December 20, has faced disruptions with protests concerning issues like the Adani controversy, and violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

(With inputs from agencies.)