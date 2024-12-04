South Korean Political Turmoil: Impeachment on the Horizon
Six South Korean opposition parties are planning to submit a bill to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol. The legislative process may progress with a vote potentially scheduled for December 6 or 7, highlighting the current political tensions within the country.
- South Korea
In a significant political development, six opposition parties in South Korea are poised to submit an impeachment bill against President Yoon Suk Yeol.
According to Yonhap, this legislative move is expected to unfold early this Wednesday afternoon, underscoring the intense political climate.
The bill's progression will be closely watched, with a vote likely to take place on December 6 or 7, marking a critical junction in South Korean politics.
