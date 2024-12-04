South Korean Political Turmoil: Impeachment on the Horizon

In a significant political development, six opposition parties in South Korea are poised to submit an impeachment bill against President Yoon Suk Yeol.

According to Yonhap, this legislative move is expected to unfold early this Wednesday afternoon, underscoring the intense political climate.

The bill's progression will be closely watched, with a vote likely to take place on December 6 or 7, marking a critical junction in South Korean politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)