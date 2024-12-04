Delhi Tensions Rise: AAP's Battle Over Bus Marshals and Crime Surge

On Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh issued a zero hour notice to the parliament concerning Bus Marshals and Civil Defence Volunteers' appointments, shaking up the political scene in Delhi. The deployment of Civil Defence Volunteers as marshals on Delhi's public buses has triggered a heated debate between the ruling AAP government and the BJP.

Previously, in October, bus marshals protested demanding their reinstatement after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ended their services the previous year. These marshals were initially deployed to bolster women's safety on city buses. The controversy underscores the enduring tension over public safety policies between AAP and BJP.

The conflict intensified as AAP MP Raghav Chadha submitted a suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha to highlight Delhi's worsening law and order issues, including a surge in crimes. His colleague, MP Sanjay Singh, supported this by filing multiple notices seeking discussions on the escalating crime rates in Delhi, citing worrisome statistics from 2024.

Singh pointed to data from leading newspapers indicating a significant rise in robbery, theft, and attempted murder cases, as well as incidents against women and the elderly. The alarming statistics fueled AAP's protest in the Parliament, with leaders like Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak demanding urgent action.

The use of the 'zero hour' in parliament, a time allocated for raising matters of public interest without prior notice, underscores the significance of these issues. Although not constitutionally recognized, this parliamentary practice remains a crucial tool for addressing urgent public concerns. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)