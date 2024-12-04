Opposition Unites: Protests Erupt in Parliament Over Adani Indictment

Opposition MPs from the INDIA bloc intensified protests on Wednesday within the Parliament premises, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the allegations against the Adani Group. The protest, located near Makar Dwar, marked the second consecutive day of demonstrations, with participants displaying slogans and banners.

Among notable figures, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attempted to visit violence-stricken Sambhal. Their journey was halted by police at the Ghazipur border on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Earlier, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi submitted a motion in the lower house, urging urgent discussion on the Adani controversy.

The motion emphasized the necessary debate on the perceived inaction by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) regarding serious allegations of bribery and securities fraud against the Adani Group made by US authorities. In response to earlier protests, the Lok Sabha Secretariat advised members against demonstrating in front of parliamentary gates due to logistical disruptions.

Tuesday saw heightened tensions as opposition leaders walked out of the lower house, discontent with the Union Agriculture Minister's response on the Minimum Support Price issue. With the winter session of Parliament commencing on November 25, proceedings have been repeatedly stalled due to protests over the Adani controversy and regional violence issues.

