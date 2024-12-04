Left Menu

Punjab Congress Blasts State Government's Lapses in Badal Shooting Incident

Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has attributed the attempted assassination of Sukhbir Singh Badal to complete negligence by the State government, demanding severe punishment for the attacker and suspension of the Additional Police Commissioner. Former Deputy CM Badal escaped unharmed during the incident at the Golden Temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 12:53 IST
Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has accused the Aam Aadmi Party-led State government of '100 per cent negligence' in the attempted assassination of Sukhbir Singh Badal at Amritsar's Golden Temple. Warring's criticism was aimed at the State's handling of law and order, calling for the 'strictest' punishment for the attacker and the suspension of the Additional Commissioner of Police.

In a statement to ANI, Warring underscored the gravity of the incident, linking it to broader law enforcement deficiencies in Punjab. Emphasizing the seriousness of the attack, Warring condemned the firing at Badal and pressed for immediate action against those responsible, highlighting the fragile security conditions under the current government. The assailant, identified as Narain Singh Chaura, was swiftly apprehended by police, ensuring the safety of Badal, the former Deputy Chief Minister.

Congress leader Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa also denounced the attack, questioning the lack of preventative measures by police. Reflecting on the recurring theme of instability since the government's rise to power, Bajwa's remarks indicate growing unrest over security lapses. As Badal observed Akal Takht's 'tankhah' religious punishment with acts of penance, concerns mount over the ongoing political and security tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

