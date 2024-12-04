Honoring Bravery: Indian Navy Day 2024 Tribute

On Indian Navy Day 2024, retired Commodore Sudheer Parakala laid a wreath at Secunderabad's Veerula Sainik Smarak, paying homage to the Indian Navy's valor during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. He highlighted the significance of December 4, the day the Navy launched a key missile strike on Karachi harbor.

The Navy's critical role in the 1971 war, highlighted by the decisive missile strike that burned Karachi harbor for almost a week, was celebrated during the ceremony. Commodore Parakala described Navy Day as a commemoration of the formidable success achieved in the 1971 conflict.

Commodore Parakala also honored the warriors of INS Khukri who sacrificed their lives, including Captain Mahendra Nath Mulla. The operation utilized anti-ship missiles for the first time and marked a historic moment in maritime strategy, paving the way for the Navy's continued vigilance in safeguarding national interests.

Speaking of his personal experience, Parakala reflected on the strategic effectiveness of the Navy-led blockade of East Pakistan. Despite the absence of direct combat, this action was pivotal in ensuring victory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi also marked the occasion by honoring Navy personnel's unmatched courage and dedication, emphasizing a commitment to national maritime security.

(With inputs from agencies.)