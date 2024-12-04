Left Menu

Honoring Bravery: Indian Navy Day 2024 Tribute

Commodore Sudheer Parakala (Retd) paid tribute at the Veerula Sainik Smarak to honor Indian Navy's valor during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. The 4th December missile strike on Karachi was commemorated for its decisive impact, celebrating Navy's strategic achievements, sacrifices, and continued commitment to national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 14:12 IST
Honoring Bravery: Indian Navy Day 2024 Tribute
Wreath laying ceremony organised on occasion of Navy Day at Veerula Sainik Smarak. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Indian Navy Day 2024, retired Commodore Sudheer Parakala laid a wreath at Secunderabad's Veerula Sainik Smarak, paying homage to the Indian Navy's valor during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. He highlighted the significance of December 4, the day the Navy launched a key missile strike on Karachi harbor.

The Navy's critical role in the 1971 war, highlighted by the decisive missile strike that burned Karachi harbor for almost a week, was celebrated during the ceremony. Commodore Parakala described Navy Day as a commemoration of the formidable success achieved in the 1971 conflict.

Commodore Parakala also honored the warriors of INS Khukri who sacrificed their lives, including Captain Mahendra Nath Mulla. The operation utilized anti-ship missiles for the first time and marked a historic moment in maritime strategy, paving the way for the Navy's continued vigilance in safeguarding national interests.

Speaking of his personal experience, Parakala reflected on the strategic effectiveness of the Navy-led blockade of East Pakistan. Despite the absence of direct combat, this action was pivotal in ensuring victory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi also marked the occasion by honoring Navy personnel's unmatched courage and dedication, emphasizing a commitment to national maritime security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024