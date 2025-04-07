Uniting Against Drug Abuse: A Call for Collective Action in Himachal Pradesh
On World Health Day, the Himachal Gyan Vigyan Samiti organized a convention in Shimla addressing the escalating issue of drug abuse among youth. Emphasizing prevention over enforcement, the event highlighted the need for collective action from civil societies and government to combat the growing menace.
- Country:
- India
On World Health Day, the Himachal Gyan Vigyan Samiti hosted a pivotal convention in Shimla to address the rising drug abuse crisis among youth in Himachal Pradesh. The event, titled 'The Growing Drug Menace Among Youth,' united various civil society groups and NGOs to develop a unified strategy against this alarming trend.
Vijay, the event's organizer and a prominent social activist, underscored the importance of a holistic approach towards drug prevention rather than relying solely on enforcement. 'Drug use is a one-way street,' Vijay warned, emphasizing the urgency of proactive measures to combat drug abuse.
Despite government efforts to curb drug trafficking, Vijay stressed that breaking the supply chain and reducing demand is crucial. The convention concluded with over 35 organizations agreeing on the necessity of deeper awareness campaigns in schools and communities to effectively tackle this issue.
