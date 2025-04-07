Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett Supports Trump's Tariff Strategy

Kevin Hassett, a key White House economic adviser, has downplayed concerns regarding President Donald Trump's tariff strategies. He emphasized that President Trump has been in communication with global leaders, seeking proposals for mutually beneficial trade deals.

Hassett, who leads the National Economic Council, stated on Fox News that the president remains committed to the tariffs due to their effectiveness but remains open to negotiations with trading partners. This includes potential deals advantageous to American manufacturing and agriculture. Over the weekend, Trump engaged in discussions with multiple leaders, emphasizing robust international dialogue.

Hassett highlighted that several countries are eager to negotiate on trade terms. He suggested that the widespread objections and retaliations confirm that the tariffs primarily affect these nations, supporting Trump's stance. Upcoming meetings include discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on trade and Middle Eastern policies.

