Karnataka BJP Challenges Congress on Waqf Notices and Anti-Poor Policies

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President BY Vijayendra lashed out against the Congress government, accusing it of igniting unrest among farmers. Vijayendra claims the Waqf Board notices have pushed thousands of farmers to the brink, attributing this to alleged land grabs by the Congress-led government.

Addressing media personnel, Vijayendra emphasized the seriousness of the Waqf issue, alleging that the state government under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is hasty in its actions. The BJP, he noted, holds Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to addressing the Waqf board amendments as evidence of their dedication to the issue.

Vijayendra also criticized the state's decision to implement a 20 percent price increase in services provided by government hospitals and medical colleges, which he described as being at odds with the interests of the poor. He insisted on a scientific approach towards the cancellation of BPL cards, advocating for reconsideration.

