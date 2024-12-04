Left Menu

Massive Rally in Indore: Hindu Organizations Protest Against Bangladeshi Atrocities

Thousands rallied in Indore, led by Hindu organizations, demanding India's intervention against alleged atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh. Key figures from RSS, VHP, and BJP attended, submitting a memorandum to the government. Protesters vowed support for persecuted Hindus and called for potential military intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 16:43 IST
Massive rally organised in Indore to protest against atrocities on Bangladeshi Hindus . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several Hindu organizations orchestrated a major rally in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday, raising their voices against the purported atrocities inflicted upon minority Hindus in Bangladesh. The demonstrators emphatically called upon the Government of India to take immediate action to safeguard these communities.

A considerable turnout was witnessed, with participation from members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, and notable political figures, including MP Minister Tulsiram Silawat, BJP MLAs, and Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava. The rally, which began at the city's Lalbagh area and culminated at the Collector's office, saw leaders addressing the crowd and submitting a memorandum directed at the President to Collector Ashish Singh.

Prominent voices from the protest included BJP MLA Usha Thakur, who issued a stern warning to the 'Jihadis' in Bangladesh. The Hind Rakshak Sangathan's Aklavya Singh Gaur highlighted alarming reports of violence against Hindus following a power shift in Bangladesh, involving the army, government, and civilians. Organizers stressed solidarity with persecuted Hindus globally and urged the Indian government to consider military intervention if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

