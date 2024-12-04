Massive Rally in Indore: Hindu Organizations Protest Against Bangladeshi Atrocities

Several Hindu organizations orchestrated a major rally in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday, raising their voices against the purported atrocities inflicted upon minority Hindus in Bangladesh. The demonstrators emphatically called upon the Government of India to take immediate action to safeguard these communities.

A considerable turnout was witnessed, with participation from members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, and notable political figures, including MP Minister Tulsiram Silawat, BJP MLAs, and Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava. The rally, which began at the city's Lalbagh area and culminated at the Collector's office, saw leaders addressing the crowd and submitting a memorandum directed at the President to Collector Ashish Singh.

Prominent voices from the protest included BJP MLA Usha Thakur, who issued a stern warning to the 'Jihadis' in Bangladesh. The Hind Rakshak Sangathan's Aklavya Singh Gaur highlighted alarming reports of violence against Hindus following a power shift in Bangladesh, involving the army, government, and civilians. Organizers stressed solidarity with persecuted Hindus globally and urged the Indian government to consider military intervention if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)