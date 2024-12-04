Left Menu

Cuba in Darkness: National Grid Collapse

Cuba's national electric grid collapsed after a major power plant failure, leaving millions without power. The collapse is among multiple recent failures due to fuel shortages and economic struggles. The government is working to restore the grid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 04-12-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 16:46 IST
  Cuba

Cuba's national electric grid suffered a catastrophic collapse early Wednesday following the failure of the country's largest power plant, according to the energy and mines ministry. This left millions of citizens enveloped in darkness.

This incident marks one of several power failures Cuba has experienced in the last two months. The island's power generation systems have been destabilized by a combination of crippling fuel shortages, relentless natural disasters, and an ongoing economic crisis.

Authorities from the mines ministry have announced that efforts are underway to reconnect and restore the electrical system across the affected regions.

