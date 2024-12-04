Left Menu

Czech Republic Navigates Russian Oil Supply Delays

Delays in Russian oil supply via the Druzhba pipeline have not impacted operations in the Czech Republic, according to Orlen Unipetrol. Alternative routes are active, with future plans to cease Russian oil imports by July. The Czech Republic could potentially discontinue EU exemption imports by December 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 16:54 IST
Czech Republic Navigates Russian Oil Supply Delays
oilfields Image Credit:

The Czech Republic is currently experiencing delays in receiving Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline, as reported by Czech refiner Orlen Unipetrol. Despite this hitch, the company assures that its operations remain unaffected.

Orlen Unipetrol, owned by Poland's Orlen, stated on social media that the production of fuel continues without interruption and the Czech market's supply remains secure. This statement comes amid routine disruptions at the start of a pumping month, as clarified in a communication with Reuters.

Czech pipeline operator Mero is investigating the issue. Meanwhile, alternative routes such as the TAL and IKL pipelines maintain uninterrupted supply. The Czech Republic plans to phase out Russian oil consumption by July, aligning with upcoming pipeline upgrades that will boost western shipments. Additionally, the country may discontinue an EU diesel import exemption by December 5 if no extension is sought.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024