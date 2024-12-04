Czech Republic Navigates Russian Oil Supply Delays

The Czech Republic is currently experiencing delays in receiving Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline, as reported by Czech refiner Orlen Unipetrol. Despite this hitch, the company assures that its operations remain unaffected.

Orlen Unipetrol, owned by Poland's Orlen, stated on social media that the production of fuel continues without interruption and the Czech market's supply remains secure. This statement comes amid routine disruptions at the start of a pumping month, as clarified in a communication with Reuters.

Czech pipeline operator Mero is investigating the issue. Meanwhile, alternative routes such as the TAL and IKL pipelines maintain uninterrupted supply. The Czech Republic plans to phase out Russian oil consumption by July, aligning with upcoming pipeline upgrades that will boost western shipments. Additionally, the country may discontinue an EU diesel import exemption by December 5 if no extension is sought.

