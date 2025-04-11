Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Ambedkar Statue in Village

Conflict arose in Ekauni village after authorities dismantled an unauthorized Ambedkar statue on government land. The issue sparked protests among local Dalits, leading to police intervention and an FIR against the involved parties. Heavy police presence remains to maintain peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 11-04-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 17:54 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Ambedkar Statue in Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A conflict emerged in Ekauni village following the removal of an Ambedkar statue, installed without official permission on government land, according to police reports on Friday.

The situation in Bhadohi district is under the close watch of the authorities, with a strong police deployment to prevent any further tensions, officials stated.

The event unfolded when area revenue officer Pradeep Kumar Singh reported the unauthorized installation on plot number 460, which hosts a health centre and waste facility. The removal triggered protests from local Dalits, prompting police to resort to baton-charging to disperse the crowd. An FIR has been filed against village head Vakeel Prasad and others under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025