Controversy Erupts Over Ambedkar Statue in Village
Conflict arose in Ekauni village after authorities dismantled an unauthorized Ambedkar statue on government land. The issue sparked protests among local Dalits, leading to police intervention and an FIR against the involved parties. Heavy police presence remains to maintain peace.
- Country:
- India
A conflict emerged in Ekauni village following the removal of an Ambedkar statue, installed without official permission on government land, according to police reports on Friday.
The situation in Bhadohi district is under the close watch of the authorities, with a strong police deployment to prevent any further tensions, officials stated.
The event unfolded when area revenue officer Pradeep Kumar Singh reported the unauthorized installation on plot number 460, which hosts a health centre and waste facility. The removal triggered protests from local Dalits, prompting police to resort to baton-charging to disperse the crowd. An FIR has been filed against village head Vakeel Prasad and others under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ambedkar
- statue
- protests
- Ekauni
- village
- police
- permission
- government land
- Bhadohi
- Dalits
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand Police Nabs Prime Suspect in Baba Tarsem Singh Murder Case
Bilaspur Police Crackdown: Seven Arrested in Former MLA Bamber Thakur Shooting Case
West Bengal Police Crackdown: Illegal Call Center Busted, Three Arrested
Crackdown in Chennai: Irani Gang's Reign of Crime Under Police Radar
Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Dismissed Over Drug Syndicate Links As High Court Judge Faces Cash Controversy