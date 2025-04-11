Controversy Erupts Over Ambedkar Statue in Village

A conflict emerged in Ekauni village following the removal of an Ambedkar statue, installed without official permission on government land, according to police reports on Friday.

The situation in Bhadohi district is under the close watch of the authorities, with a strong police deployment to prevent any further tensions, officials stated.

The event unfolded when area revenue officer Pradeep Kumar Singh reported the unauthorized installation on plot number 460, which hosts a health centre and waste facility. The removal triggered protests from local Dalits, prompting police to resort to baton-charging to disperse the crowd. An FIR has been filed against village head Vakeel Prasad and others under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

