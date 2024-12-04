Left Menu

Revolutionary LED Tech Boosts Shelf Life of Farm Produce

IIT Indore researchers have developed an innovative LED light-based storage technology using photodynamic inactivation for preserving fruits and vegetables. This cost-effective method extends shelf life up to 40 days, benefiting small-scale farmers by preventing spoilage without the need for cold storage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Researchers at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore have unveiled a groundbreaking LED light-based storage invention designed to keep farmers' produce fresh for longer periods. The technology harnesses photodynamic inactivation (PDI), employing a derivatized vitamin B2 spray and specific wavelengths of light to eliminate harmful microbes.

This system effectively sterilizes fruits and vegetables, both packed and open, halting microbial reproduction to ensure maximum freshness. It is especially beneficial to small-scale farmers looking to store their produce longer without incurring high cold storage costs. By using this technology, farmers can store their produce for 30 to 40 days in a simple 10x10 square-foot room, costing only Rs 1,000 monthly.

A mobile application accompanies this innovation, enabling farmers to manage and monitor their stock remotely, further enhancing convenience and efficiency. Professor Debayan Sarkar from IIT Indore emphasizes the practical advantages of this technology, promising extended freshness and better economic opportunities for farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

