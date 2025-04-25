Left Menu

Weichai Wins SBR Manufacturing Award 2025 for Advancing Efficiency and Green Innovation

World-leading engine manufacturer Weichai has received the 2025 Manufacturing Award at the Singapore Business Review (SBR) International Business Awards. The accolade recognizes the company's breakthroughs in thermal efficiency and cross-border collaboration in green manufacturing transformation.

ANI | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:40 IST
Weichai Wins SBR Manufacturing Award 2025 for Advancing Efficiency and Green Innovation. Image Credit: ANI

PRNewswire Singapore, April 25: World-leading engine manufacturer Weichai has received the 2025 Manufacturing Award at the Singapore Business Review (SBR) International Business Awards. The accolade recognizes the company's breakthroughs in thermal efficiency and cross-border collaboration in green manufacturing transformation.

Weichai has long focused on enhancing the efficiency of internal combustion engines. In April 2024, it set a new global benchmark by achieving 53.09% thermal efficiency in its diesel engine -- the highest ever recorded in the industry. Technical experts view this milestone as a critical step toward practical emissions reduction in heavy-duty applications. In parallel with efficiency gains, Weichai is accelerating its exploration of clean energy pathways. In 2024, it launched Singapore's first long-term maritime trial using B100 biodiesel. Operated within the Port of Singapore, the trial marks a strategic step towards decarbonizing the maritime sector. Company representatives noted that the biodiesel initiative is not merely a technical validation, but a proactive alignment with the global net-zero agenda in shipping.

As Singapore accelerates its transition into a green, low-carbon manufacturing hub -- Weichai is advancing collaborative R&D with institutions such as Nanyang Technological University. Its ongoing research all designed to align with Singapore's carbon neutrality roadmap. "This recognition underscores Weichai's role as a technological partner in regional low-carbon transformation," said the company's technical manager. "Our innovations are powering the next generation of green infrastructure."

Industry analysts believe Weichai's dual progress in thermal efficiency and clean fuels offers a scalable Chinese solution for the Asia-Pacific region's green industrial transformation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

