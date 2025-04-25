India Donates $2 Million in Lifesaving Vaccines to Nepal

In a notable demonstration of its steadfast commitment to Nepal's public health, the Indian government has handed a $2 million consignment of vaccines to the neighboring country. This significant gesture aims to support Nepal in managing Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia, responding to a direct request from the Nepalese side.

The initial batch includes various critical vaccines: 3100 units of Influenzae Vaccine, 1550 units of Salmonella Vaccine, 3100 units of Meningococcus Vaccine, 4640 units of Haemophilus Influenza Vaccine, and 4640 units of Streptococcus Pneumonia Vaccine, according to a release by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

This donation not only strengthens efforts to address these genetic blood disorders but also highlights the enduring bond and cooperative engagement between India and Nepal, especially in the healthcare sector. During the handover ceremony, both the Indian Ambassador and Nepal's Health Minister emphasized the importance of such collaborations in enhancing the quality of life for those affected by these conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)