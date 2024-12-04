Over 71,000 New Posts in CAPFs and Assam Rifles; Government Expedites Recruitment

Nityanand Rai, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, revealed in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha that 71,231 new positions have been established in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles (AR) between 2020 and 2024.

As of October 30, 2024, there are 100,204 vacancies across CAPFs and AR. The vacancies, which include 3,377 in Assam Rifles and 33,730 in CRPF, have emerged due to retirements, resignations, promotions, deaths, and the establishment of new battalions and posts.

To address these vacancies expeditiously, directives have been issued for timely recruitment of Non-General Duty roles in CAPFs and AR. Steps such as reducing the time for medical examinations and lowering cutoff marks for shortlisting candidates are also being implemented to ensure an adequate number of recruits.

(With inputs from agencies.)