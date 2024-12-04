Left Menu

Over 71,000 New Posts in CAPFs and Assam Rifles; Government Expedites Recruitment

The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, informed the Rajya Sabha that 71,231 new posts have been created in the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles over the last five years. Although there are currently over 100,000 vacancies, efforts are being made to expedite recruitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 18:33 IST
Over 71,000 New Posts in CAPFs and Assam Rifles; Government Expedites Recruitment
Nityanand Rai, MoS, Home Affairs (File Photo/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nityanand Rai, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, revealed in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha that 71,231 new positions have been established in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles (AR) between 2020 and 2024.

As of October 30, 2024, there are 100,204 vacancies across CAPFs and AR. The vacancies, which include 3,377 in Assam Rifles and 33,730 in CRPF, have emerged due to retirements, resignations, promotions, deaths, and the establishment of new battalions and posts.

To address these vacancies expeditiously, directives have been issued for timely recruitment of Non-General Duty roles in CAPFs and AR. Steps such as reducing the time for medical examinations and lowering cutoff marks for shortlisting candidates are also being implemented to ensure an adequate number of recruits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024