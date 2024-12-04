730 Suicides Among Security Forces Raise Concerns in India

In a recent parliamentary session, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, revealed alarming statistics to the Rajya Sabha. A written reply from the minister highlighted 730 suicides among Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), National Security Guard (NSG), and Assam Rifles (AR) between 2020 and 2024. Additionally, the period saw 47,891 voluntary retirements and 7,664 resignations within these forces.

Addressing concerns about the welfare of security personnel, Rai explained that typical eight-hour shifts could be adjusted for operational demands. To combat stress, the government has implemented measures such as fair leave policies and improved working conditions. Emphasis is on well-being, including opportunities for rest through postings at peace stations.

In other Rajya Sabha proceedings, the Boilers Bill, 2024, was passed, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed recent developments in India-China relations. He underscored the necessity of border peace for bilateral progress, stressing ongoing discussions on de-escalation and activity management in border areas. Parliamentary proceedings face obstructions due to opposition protests over the Adani issue and regional violence.

