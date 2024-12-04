AstraZeneca's Strategic Leadership Change: Iskra Reic Takes Charge

AstraZeneca PLC has announced a significant leadership change as it appoints Iskra Reic as the new Executive Vice President International. This decision comes in the wake of Leon Wang's extended leave.

Wang, who previously held the position, is currently under investigation in China, prompting the company to make this pivotal leadership shift.

Reic's appointment to this critical role underscores AstraZeneca's commitment to strengthening its international operations amidst ongoing challenges.

