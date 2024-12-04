Left Menu

AstraZeneca's Strategic Leadership Change: Iskra Reic Takes Charge

AstraZeneca PLC has appointed Iskra Reic as Executive Vice President International. Reic takes over from Leon Wang, who is currently on extended leave while being investigated in China. This strategic leadership change is crucial for AstraZeneca's international operations during Wang's absence.

Updated: 04-12-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

AstraZeneca PLC has announced a significant leadership change as it appoints Iskra Reic as the new Executive Vice President International. This decision comes in the wake of Leon Wang's extended leave.

Wang, who previously held the position, is currently under investigation in China, prompting the company to make this pivotal leadership shift.

Reic's appointment to this critical role underscores AstraZeneca's commitment to strengthening its international operations amidst ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

