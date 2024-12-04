Left Menu

Tragic Midtown Shooting: UnitedHealthcare CEO Fatally Shot

Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was tragically shot in the chest on Wednesday morning outside a Hilton hotel in Midtown. The NY Post reported the incident based on police sources. UnitedHealth has yet to comment on the event, as per Reuters.

Updated: 04-12-2024 19:42 IST
In a tragic turn of events on Wednesday morning, Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot outside a Hilton hotel in Midtown. The incident was reported by the NY Post, based on information from police sources.

The shooting occurred in the early morning hours, leaving shockwaves through the business community and beyond. Thompson, known for his leadership at UnitedHealthcare, suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

Despite attempts to gather information, UnitedHealth has not provided a comment regarding the incident, as reported by Reuters. The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities seeking further details on the circumstances of the shooting.

