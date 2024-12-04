Assam's Hydrocarbon Boost: CM Sarma Seeks Union Help

In a significant move to enhance Assam's hydrocarbon sector, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma consulted Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, at Parliament House on Wednesday. The discussions centered around boosting the state's oil industry and included an invitation for Puri to the upcoming Advantage Assam Summit in February 2025.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, alongside key figures from both state and central governments. Sarma later took to social media platform X to share details, describing the encounter as 'excellent' and emphasizing the potential benefits for Assam's hydrocarbon endeavors.

Further political engagements saw Sarma meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, highlighting Birla's exceptional leadership for the Parliament, and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, where Sarma expressed admiration for Meghwal's hospitality during their meeting in the capital.

