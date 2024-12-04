Left Menu

Delhi Police Arrests Naresh Balyan Post-Court Bail in High-Profile Case

Delhi police detained Naresh Balyan immediately after he received bail in an extortion case. Although granted bail, Balyan faces pressing legal issues with ongoing investigations and proceedings under MCOCA. The Rouse Avenue court highlighted jurisdictional limitations, allowing the arrest after bail, sparking further legal maneuvering by involved parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:19 IST
AAP MLA Naresh Balyan (Centre). (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a dramatic twist to an ongoing legal saga, Delhi police apprehended Naresh Balyan on Wednesday shortly after the Rouse Avenue court granted him bail in an extortion case. The arrest took place by the Crime Branch, which escorted Balyan to their Dwarka office post-bail proceedings.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal approved Balyan's bail on a Rs 50,000 bond, dismissing the Delhi Police's application for his judicial custody in the extortion matter. The court, however, declared it lacked jurisdiction regarding the fresh MCOCA arrest plea, allowing police agencies to pursue legal measures elsewhere.

Senior advocate Manish Vashisht argued against the severity of charges, noting Balyan's absence in the original FIR and deeming the prosecution's maneuvers as unwarranted harassment. Advocates argued vigorously, opposing the application for judicial custody, asserting Balyan's status as a public servant and suggesting the case's deficiencies.

