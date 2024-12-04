Delhi Police Arrests Naresh Balyan Post-Court Bail in High-Profile Case

In a dramatic twist to an ongoing legal saga, Delhi police apprehended Naresh Balyan on Wednesday shortly after the Rouse Avenue court granted him bail in an extortion case. The arrest took place by the Crime Branch, which escorted Balyan to their Dwarka office post-bail proceedings.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal approved Balyan's bail on a Rs 50,000 bond, dismissing the Delhi Police's application for his judicial custody in the extortion matter. The court, however, declared it lacked jurisdiction regarding the fresh MCOCA arrest plea, allowing police agencies to pursue legal measures elsewhere.

Senior advocate Manish Vashisht argued against the severity of charges, noting Balyan's absence in the original FIR and deeming the prosecution's maneuvers as unwarranted harassment. Advocates argued vigorously, opposing the application for judicial custody, asserting Balyan's status as a public servant and suggesting the case's deficiencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)