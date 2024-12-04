Assam Imposes Statewide Ban on Beef in Public Spaces

In a significant policy shift, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared a statewide ban on the serving and consumption of beef in public areas, including restaurants and hotels. This decision marks an expansion of the 2021 Assam Cattle Preservation Act, which was initially focused on preventing cattle slaughter.

Chief Minister Sarma explained that while the earlier law primarily aimed at limiting beef consumption near temples, the new directive intends to cover the entire state. "From today, beef will no longer be served in any public restaurant or hotel," he announced, highlighting the government's commitment to a broader implementation.

Additionally, the Chief Minister hinted at a forthcoming cabinet expansion scheduled for December 7, though details on the new ministers remain undisclosed. This initiative signals a significant shift in the state's approach to cattle preservation and public consumption policies.

