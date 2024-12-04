Left Menu

Assam Imposes Statewide Ban on Beef in Public Spaces

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a new statewide ban on the serving and consumption of beef in all public places, hotels, and restaurants. This move expands on the 2021 Assam Cattle Preservation Act, initially targeting areas near temples, and signifies a comprehensive state-wide policy shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:38 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant policy shift, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared a statewide ban on the serving and consumption of beef in public areas, including restaurants and hotels. This decision marks an expansion of the 2021 Assam Cattle Preservation Act, which was initially focused on preventing cattle slaughter.

Chief Minister Sarma explained that while the earlier law primarily aimed at limiting beef consumption near temples, the new directive intends to cover the entire state. "From today, beef will no longer be served in any public restaurant or hotel," he announced, highlighting the government's commitment to a broader implementation.

Additionally, the Chief Minister hinted at a forthcoming cabinet expansion scheduled for December 7, though details on the new ministers remain undisclosed. This initiative signals a significant shift in the state's approach to cattle preservation and public consumption policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

Latest News

