Left Menu

Meghalaya Embarks on Historic Ropeway Project to Boost Tourism

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma inaugurated the Shillong Ropeway Project, marking Meghalaya's first passenger ropeway initiative in collaboration with French firm POMA. Set to enhance tourism, the Rs 175 crore project faces challenges like land acquisition but aims to foster community-government collaboration, potentially serving as an urban transport solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:53 IST
Meghalaya Embarks on Historic Ropeway Project to Boost Tourism
Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma unveils foundation stone for Shillong Ropeway Project (Photo/@CMO_Meghalaya). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma officially inaugurated the foundation stone for the Shillong Ropeway Project on Wednesday. While this ceremony marked a significant milestone, the foundation was initially laid by President Droupadi Murmu earlier this year. The event took place at the strategic Shillong Peak Viewpoint, drawing attention to the planned development.

The project, estimated at Rs 175 crore, symbolizes Meghalaya's first venture into passenger ropeways, with key collaboration from the French company POMA for equipment supply. In a decisive move, the Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh presented the construction firm KEC International Limited-Tantia Construction Limited JV with a letter of acceptance, signaling the project's official start.

Addressing the ongoing efforts to promote tourism through infrastructure projects across the state, the Chief Minister also recognized the hurdles overcome in launching the ropeway, from land acquisition to securing necessary permissions. He acknowledged the significant role of community cooperation and expressed optimism about the project's potential economic benefits and its role as an urban transportation solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024