Meghalaya Embarks on Historic Ropeway Project to Boost Tourism

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma officially inaugurated the foundation stone for the Shillong Ropeway Project on Wednesday. While this ceremony marked a significant milestone, the foundation was initially laid by President Droupadi Murmu earlier this year. The event took place at the strategic Shillong Peak Viewpoint, drawing attention to the planned development.

The project, estimated at Rs 175 crore, symbolizes Meghalaya's first venture into passenger ropeways, with key collaboration from the French company POMA for equipment supply. In a decisive move, the Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh presented the construction firm KEC International Limited-Tantia Construction Limited JV with a letter of acceptance, signaling the project's official start.

Addressing the ongoing efforts to promote tourism through infrastructure projects across the state, the Chief Minister also recognized the hurdles overcome in launching the ropeway, from land acquisition to securing necessary permissions. He acknowledged the significant role of community cooperation and expressed optimism about the project's potential economic benefits and its role as an urban transportation solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)