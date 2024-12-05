Left Menu

Czech Republic's Oil Supply Strategy Amid Pipeline Delays

Refiner Unipetrol reported delays in Russian oil deliveries to the Czech Republic via the Druzhba pipeline. The Czech government approved lending Unipetrol oil from state reserves to address the situation. EU diplomats are discussing the future of an exemption allowing imports of products made from Russian oil, set to expire in December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 00:00 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 00:00 IST
Czech refinery Unipetrol reported delays in Russian oil deliveries through the Druzhba pipeline on Wednesday. This announcement came amidst pending EU decisions on an exemption for importing products from Russian crude oil. Meanwhile, Czech authorities approved an oil loan to Unipetrol, safeguarding against supply disruptions.

The Czech Republic's Industry Minister, Lukas Vlcek, confirmed government approval of a loan of 330,000 metric tons of oil from state reserves to Unipetrol. Czech pipeline operator Mero reassured that oil supply was stable, utilizing alternate routes. Supply via the TAL and IKL pipelines continues uninterrupted.

The exemption decision remains pivotal, expiring on December 5, requiring a unanimous EU agreement for extension. As an alternative, the Czech Republic plans to end Russian oil dependency by July next year, leveraging upgraded pipeline capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

