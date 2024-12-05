Czech Republic's Oil Supply Strategy Amid Pipeline Delays

Czech refinery Unipetrol reported delays in Russian oil deliveries through the Druzhba pipeline on Wednesday. This announcement came amidst pending EU decisions on an exemption for importing products from Russian crude oil. Meanwhile, Czech authorities approved an oil loan to Unipetrol, safeguarding against supply disruptions.

The Czech Republic's Industry Minister, Lukas Vlcek, confirmed government approval of a loan of 330,000 metric tons of oil from state reserves to Unipetrol. Czech pipeline operator Mero reassured that oil supply was stable, utilizing alternate routes. Supply via the TAL and IKL pipelines continues uninterrupted.

The exemption decision remains pivotal, expiring on December 5, requiring a unanimous EU agreement for extension. As an alternative, the Czech Republic plans to end Russian oil dependency by July next year, leveraging upgraded pipeline capabilities.

