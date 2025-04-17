BJP Intensifies Scrutiny on Gandhi Family Amid Corruption Allegations
The BJP has criticized the Gandhi family over corruption issues, pledging to hold them accountable under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration. The Enforcement Directorate has filed charges against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi regarding the National Herald case. Robert Vadra is also under scrutiny related to a 2008 land deal.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its critique of the Gandhi family, making bold claims about impending repercussions for alleged corruption, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to unyielding governance.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved forward with charges against Congress figures Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in a high-profile case involving Rs 988 crore, further heating the political landscape.
In parallel developments, businessman Robert Vadra was interrogated by the ED, being linked to suspected anomalies in a 2008 land transaction. The BJP continues to press on accountability and transparency as pillars of Modi's administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
