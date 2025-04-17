Diplomatic Dialogues: Iran's Nuclear Negotiations

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has arrived in Moscow with a critical agenda focused on nuclear discussions between Tehran and Washington. These talks, reported by Russia's TASS state news agency, are seen as pivotal in shaping the future of nuclear negotiations.

During his stay in Moscow, Araqchi plans to engage in conversations that could potentially bridge the diplomatic gaps between Iran and the United States, as both nations seek to navigate complex nuclear issues.

A significant part of Araqchi's mission includes delivering a message from the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, to Russian President Vladimir Putin. This move underscores the continued importance of Russia's role in mediating and facilitating dialogue on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)