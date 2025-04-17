Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Iran's Nuclear Negotiations

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is in Moscow to discuss nuclear talks between Iran and the U.S. Araqchi will also deliver a message from Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighting the diplomatic efforts to resolve ongoing nuclear negotiations.

Updated: 17-04-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 15:05 IST
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has arrived in Moscow with a critical agenda focused on nuclear discussions between Tehran and Washington. These talks, reported by Russia's TASS state news agency, are seen as pivotal in shaping the future of nuclear negotiations.

During his stay in Moscow, Araqchi plans to engage in conversations that could potentially bridge the diplomatic gaps between Iran and the United States, as both nations seek to navigate complex nuclear issues.

A significant part of Araqchi's mission includes delivering a message from the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, to Russian President Vladimir Putin. This move underscores the continued importance of Russia's role in mediating and facilitating dialogue on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

