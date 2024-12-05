Indian Army Launches Major Operation After Terrorist Attack in Pulwama

In a swift response to a terrorist attack in Tral, Pulwama, the Indian Army, in collaboration with local police, has commenced a large-scale cordon and search operation. The attack resulted in the injury of an Army jawan who was home on leave.

The incident took place as the jawan returned to his village and was targeted by terrorists, sustaining a gunshot wound to his leg. Prompt medical attention ensured that his condition remains stable, with his evacuation to a nearby hospital.

Security forces have sealed off the area, as investigations and further operations are underway to apprehend the perpetrators. More information is anticipated as the situation develops.

