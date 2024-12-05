Left Menu

Indian Army Launches Major Operation After Terrorist Attack in Pulwama

A soldier was injured in a terrorist attack while on leave in Pulwama's Tral area. In response, the Indian Army and local police initiated a comprehensive search operation. The soldier's condition is stable, and the area is secured. Further updates are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 09:41 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 09:41 IST
Indian Army, J-K police launched search operation at Tral, Pulwama (Photo/Chinar Corps-Indian Army's X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift response to a terrorist attack in Tral, Pulwama, the Indian Army, in collaboration with local police, has commenced a large-scale cordon and search operation. The attack resulted in the injury of an Army jawan who was home on leave.

The incident took place as the jawan returned to his village and was targeted by terrorists, sustaining a gunshot wound to his leg. Prompt medical attention ensured that his condition remains stable, with his evacuation to a nearby hospital.

Security forces have sealed off the area, as investigations and further operations are underway to apprehend the perpetrators. More information is anticipated as the situation develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

