Tragic Bee Attack Claims Life of Honey Collector

A local man was fatally attacked by bees while attempting to extract honey, according to police reports from Thursday. The victim, identified as Sonu, was a resident of Muzaffarabad in the Fatehpur police station jurisdiction.

The incident took place on Wednesday, and despite villagers' efforts to transport him to the nearest Primary Health Centre, Sonu died during treatment, police added.

Sonu earned a living by collecting and selling honey from hives. His unfortunate death has shocked the local community.

(With inputs from agencies.)