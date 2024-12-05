Left Menu

Tragic Bee Attack Claims Life of Honey Collector

A man named Sonu died after being attacked by bees while extracting honey in Muzaffarabad. The incident occurred near the Fatehpur area, and despite efforts to rush him to a health center, he succumbed to his injuries. Sonu was known for collecting honey to sell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 05-12-2024 12:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A local man was fatally attacked by bees while attempting to extract honey, according to police reports from Thursday. The victim, identified as Sonu, was a resident of Muzaffarabad in the Fatehpur police station jurisdiction.

The incident took place on Wednesday, and despite villagers' efforts to transport him to the nearest Primary Health Centre, Sonu died during treatment, police added.

Sonu earned a living by collecting and selling honey from hives. His unfortunate death has shocked the local community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

