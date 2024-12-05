Left Menu

Green Light for UK's Largest Mobile Operator Merger

Britain has approved a $19 billion merger between Vodafone UK and Hutchison's Three UK, forming the largest mobile network operator in the country. Despite initial price concerns, promises of 5G investments and customer protections eased regulatory worries. Vodafone will initially own 51% of the new entity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 13:04 IST
Green Light for UK's Largest Mobile Operator Merger
Representative image (Photo Credit: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

The United Kingdom's regulatory body has given the go-ahead for a $19 billion merger between Vodafone UK and Hutchison's Three UK. This groundbreaking deal will create the nation's largest mobile operator, reducing network options from four to three.

The initial concerns by the Competition and Markets Authority over potential price hikes were mitigated by Vodafone and Three's commitment to investing in 5G infrastructure and providing safeguards for both retail and wholesale customers.

In a statement, Vodafone's CEO Margherita Della Valle expressed that the merger's approval would unlock the necessary investments to enhance Britain's telecommunications landscape, while the Prime Minister emphasized a focus on economic growth through such initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024